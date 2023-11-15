Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Sells $132,090.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,726.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $133,380.00.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. 21,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,379. The stock has a market cap of $284.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WLFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

