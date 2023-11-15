Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. 575,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.