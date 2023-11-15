Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. 575,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.