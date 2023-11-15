Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,191. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $141.73 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average of $158.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

