Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after acquiring an additional 929,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. 7,039,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,402,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
