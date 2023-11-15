Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $461.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.32 and its 200-day moving average is $235.83.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

