WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.30

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 207785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.