WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.30

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 207785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,929,000 after purchasing an additional 128,329 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,894 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

