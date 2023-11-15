WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,754,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 576,170 shares.The stock last traded at $66.85 and had previously closed at $66.57.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.