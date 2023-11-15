WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,754,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 576,170 shares.The stock last traded at $66.85 and had previously closed at $66.57.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,592,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

