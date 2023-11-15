Wojak Finance Price Hits $0.0034 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $8,775.17 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars.

