World Mobile Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.36 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $70.85 million and $1.36 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000122 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,838,754 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

