Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE:WH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. 1,128,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $723,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on WH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
