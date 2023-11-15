Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. 1,128,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $723,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.