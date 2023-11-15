YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 786,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,144. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

