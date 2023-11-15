YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 709 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Amphenol by 172.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of APH traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. 262,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,426. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

