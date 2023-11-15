Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURAGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZURA opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zura Bio by 38.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 31.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

