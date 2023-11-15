Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (ZWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 7th

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,560,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,774,000 after acquiring an additional 106,272 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Further Reading

