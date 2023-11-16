34,515 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sykon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.71. 932,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,731. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

