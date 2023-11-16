70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

