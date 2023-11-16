8,398 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Acquired by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.
ESGV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.50. 134,136 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58.
The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
