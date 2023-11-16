AAF Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,169 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 11.9 %

CSCO stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.95. 49,004,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,210,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.03.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

