Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,911 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 208,327 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Adobe worth $285,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $599.63. The stock had a trading volume of 678,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $543.19 and its 200-day moving average is $496.20. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $613.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

