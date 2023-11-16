Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

AEIS stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $353,154. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

