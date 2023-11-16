Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Up 3.8%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48. 202,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 473,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several research firms recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $801.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,903.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 562,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,454.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,923,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,940.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $30,903.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,454.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 119,551 shares of company stock valued at $279,766. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atairos Partners GP Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,636,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,494,967 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,070,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

