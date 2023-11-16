Aion (AION) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $101.26

Aion (AION) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $101.26 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00149105 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00041899 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00027232 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002751 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

