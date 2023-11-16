Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.62. 36,512,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,156,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

