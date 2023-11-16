Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) and Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) and Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allegiant Travel and Air New Zealand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Travel 1 6 3 0 2.20 Air New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus price target of $95.70, indicating a potential upside of 45.35%. Given Allegiant Travel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than Air New Zealand.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Travel $2.30 billion 0.53 $2.49 million $9.32 7.08 Air New Zealand N/A N/A N/A $0.22 1.82

This table compares Allegiant Travel and Air New Zealand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Allegiant Travel has higher revenue and earnings than Air New Zealand. Air New Zealand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiant Travel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Air New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Travel and Air New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Travel 6.71% 8.15% 2.24% Air New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Air New Zealand on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, priority boarding, a customer convenience fee, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms and ground transportation, such as rental cars and hotel shuttle products; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company operates a golf course. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services. As of June 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 7 Boeing 777-300ER, 14 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, 6 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321neo, 17 Airbus A320CEO, 29 ATR 72-600, and 23 Bombardier Q300 aircrafts. The company was formerly known as Tasman Empire Airways Limited and changed its name to Air New Zealand Limited in April 1965. Air New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1940 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

