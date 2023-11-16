Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.10. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

