Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTUU) Trading 1% Higher

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

