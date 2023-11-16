AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 5,854,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.