AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 270,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMCX

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.