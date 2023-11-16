American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) EVP Craig S. Macgibbon Sells 10,864 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $64,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $81,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 410,037 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 17.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Public Education by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Public Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

