AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

AMSF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,996. The company has a market capitalization of $957.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

