Analyzing Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) and Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) and Coursera (NYSE:COUR) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cogna Educação and Coursera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogna Educação 0 1 0 0 2.00 Coursera 0 3 8 0 2.73

Coursera has a consensus price target of $20.45, indicating a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than Cogna Educação.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogna Educação N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coursera $523.76 million 5.68 -$175.36 million ($0.99) -19.70

This table compares Cogna Educação and Coursera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cogna Educação has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coursera.

Profitability

This table compares Cogna Educação and Coursera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogna Educação N/A N/A N/A Coursera -24.28% -21.18% -14.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Coursera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coursera beats Cogna Educação on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação S.A. operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training. In addition, it offers administration of kindergarten, elementary and high school activities; advises on and/or enables direct and indirect financing for students; and develops software for adaptive teaching and academic management optimization. Cogna Educação S.A. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

