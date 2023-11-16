Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.00

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 56.40 ($0.69), with a volume of 66080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.69).

Anexo Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.92. The company has a market capitalization of £67.23 million, a P/E ratio of 356.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.66.

About Anexo Group

(Get Free Report)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.