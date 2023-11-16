Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.32.

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 715,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Angi by 53.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

