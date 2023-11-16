Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. Aramark’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Aramark updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.45-$1.57 EPS.

Aramark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aramark by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $500,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

