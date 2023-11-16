Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.45-$1.57 EPS.

Aramark Trading Up 3.2 %

ARMK stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after buying an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,352,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARMK

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.