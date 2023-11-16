Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.45-$1.57 EPS.
ARMK stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.
Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.
