Arcblock (ABT) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $186,033.88 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

