Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading 13.3% Higher

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 157,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 411,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrival

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 58,349.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,475,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 46,395,957 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP boosted its position in Arrival by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 12,930,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 726.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,888,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares during the period.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

