Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 84,022 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 84,022 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.39% of Netflix worth $761,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $464.77. 1,415,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,297. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.67 and its 200-day moving average is $406.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

