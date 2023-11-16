Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $268.10. 641,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $274.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

