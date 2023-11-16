Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.62. The stock had a trading volume of 607,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,080. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average is $209.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

