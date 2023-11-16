Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $302,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,452,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

