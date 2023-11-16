Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

