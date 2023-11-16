Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,200 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,464,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,412. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

