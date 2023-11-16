Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes $660,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

