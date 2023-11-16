Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 4,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 72,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Austin Gold from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Austin Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Austin Gold Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Austin Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austin Gold stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Austin Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada.

