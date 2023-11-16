authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

authID Stock Up 6.4 %

AUID traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 8,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,765. authID has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at authID

In other authID news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $132,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,290.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

authID Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in authID by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 204,876 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of authID by 440.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of authID by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in authID during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

