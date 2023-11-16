Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aware by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aware by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aware by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Aware Price Performance

Shares of AWRE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,965. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

Further Reading

