Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $89.21 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $891.63 million and $89.21 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.27 or 0.00017528 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,820.07 or 1.00181713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011588 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004403 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,271,621 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,271,620.71201333 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.45717188 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 373 active market(s) with $72,192,091.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.