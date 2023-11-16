B. Riley Boosts Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $14.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 162,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $380.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $64,743.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

