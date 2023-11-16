Bank of Hawaii Buys 42,924 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,019. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

